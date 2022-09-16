Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk Police praise family's 'dignity'
Police investigating the unsolved murder of a 17-year-old girl in 1999 have praised her family's "dignity".
Victoria Hall went missing while walking home from a Felixstowe nightclub on 19 September. Her body was found five days later, some 25 miles away.
Suffolk Police said her family had continued to be patient and have offered their full support.
The cold case was "continuing to make significant progress", the force added.
Last year, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder he remained under investigation.
Twenty five officers and police staff were currently working full time on the case, which was reopened in 2019.
Victoria was last seen alive in the early hours of 19 September on High Road, Trimley St Mary - the village where she lived near Felixstowe.
That evening she had been to the Bandbox nightclub on Bent Hill, Felixstowe, with a friend.
They left at 01:00 BST and parted at 02:20 near the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way - just yards from Victoria's home.
Later that morning, her parents discovered she had not returned and contacted police.
On 24 September, Victoria's naked body was found by a dog walker in a water-filled ditch off Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter - about 25 miles (40km) away from where she was last seen.
Det Ch Sup Andy Smith, the senior investigating officer, said the team was working "extremely hard and we are making good progress".
He said the "complex and methodical work" took time.
"Victoria's family continue to be patient with us and offer their full support, which we are extremely grateful for," he said.
"Their dignity is truly humbling and we are determined to do everything we can to obtain justice for them."
He appealed for anyone with fresh information to come forward.
