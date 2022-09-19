Queen's funeral: 'Singing the national anthem with others was moving'
By Dawn Gerber & Laura Devlin
BBC News, East
Town centres, churches, village halls, pubs and theatres provided a focal point where people could come together to watch the Queen's state funeral. The BBC joined the estimated 400 mourners at the Cornhill in Ipswich.
'She was my boss'
Stephen Black, 52, of Martlesham Heath, near Ipswich, was a sergeant in the supply chain of the Army Air Corps (AAC) at Wattisham Airfield, near Ipswich.
One of the reasons he wanted to pay his respects publicly was the close ties between Wattisham and the Royal Family.
King Charles III has been the AAC's colonel-in-chief for 30 years, in his former role as Prince of Wales. The Duke of Sussex also carried out his Apache pilot training there before his second tour of Afghanistan with 662 Squadron, 3 Regt AAC.
"She's our Queen, she was my boss," he said.
"I issued Prince Harry his flying uniform when he first came to the Army Air Corps and I've paraded for the Queen and Prince Charles.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone to pay their respects.
"I've served for the Queen, I've made that oath of allegiance, and I hope to continue to serve the King, even though I am a veteran."
After the funeral, he said: "It was very moving when they sang God Save the King, that's where it almost got me.
"I'm proud to be here, and proud to have spent it with the people of Ipswich."
'The Queen was an anchor'
Mollin Delve is the founder of Phoebe, a Suffolk charity which supports black and ethnic minority women, including with domestic violence.
She said she and others who set up and run the organisation were mostly from the Commonwealth, including Zimbabwe.
"When the Queen passed away I was glued to the television and I wanted to be a part of the proceedings," she said.
"I am here to thank the Queen for welcoming us from the Commonwealth to come and be a part of Britain and to be part of this community."
She said she remembered as a child growing up in Zimbabwe the Queen's involvement in its independence and "really treasured" her relationship with the country.
"Today is a day in history for all of us, especially for women, because we see the Queen as being an anchor for many countries in the world.
"We feel she led us and showed us as women that we can lead and can make a difference, and that we should strive for peace.
"She encouraged her country to welcome others - we want to thank the Queen for that."
After the ceremony, she said she would take with her the Queen's allegiance to God.
"This service has illustrated how her life was guided by her faith," she added.
'Pride in the community'
Steven, 36, of Ipswich, was with his daughters Meghan and Abigail.
"It's an historical event, they need to see this and it's about them [his daughters] paying their respects," he said.
"Whether you're a royalist or not, she was still a person and a mother and it's respectful to come.
"It brings a lot of people together, and a lot of older people who grew up and knew what she did for the people - there's a sense of community.
"Hopefully they will see pride in the community, and the Royal Family brings that community and our nation together."
'People don't have to be alone'
Cheryl Jennings, who was running a hot food stall at the Cornhill, said it felt a "privilege" to spend the day with the community.
"We as a nation have all been able to come together and we are so proud the Royal Family have shared their mother, our Queen, with us.
"I'm happy that Ipswich has put this on as people at home don't have to be alone. They can be here and part of an historic event.
"This has brought us all together as a strong nation - we are sharing our Queen with the world.
"No-one else can do what we can do.
"We are going to have a good King - because we had a good teacher."
'Powerful to hear the national anthem'
Nurse Rita Jenner, 48, and her 17-year-old daughter Isobel wanted to share the occasion with others.
"I am here because I know my family members would be amazed at being able to be a part of this moment in history," she said.
"This past week has shown that everyone has felt this sense of unity, and what the Queen has brought to the UK and the Commonwealth - it's been really powerful."
Isobel added: "I really respect the Queen and I feel it's so important to mourn together as a nation.
"I hope everyone in Ipswich feels the same sense of loss, but also the celebration of life."
After the ceremony, Ms Jenner said: "It was very moving when we all stood up to sing God Save the King, and looking at Charles's face while he was looking at his mother's coffin.
"I thought it was particularly powerful to be in public with other people, standing up and being respectful to that."
Her daughter added: "The songs and music make us feel we are there with them, celebrating the life of a really great monarch."
