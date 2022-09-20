Bird flu cases confirmed in Suffolk and Essex

Chickens
The bird flu cases were discovered by experts in Suffolk and Essex

Two cases of bird flu have been confirmed at sites in Suffolk and Essex.

Suffolk Trading Standards confirmed the highly pathogenic avian flu virus - H5N1 - was found on Saturday in a garden chicken flock in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds.

Another case was confirmed on Sunday near Clacton-on-Sea.

A 1.9 mile (3km) protection zone and six mile (10km) surveillance zone has been placed around each site.

Other cases were confirmed in Maldon in Essex and Holt in north Norfolk last month.

Trading Standards will contact properties within the protection zone to establish where any poultry are housed.

All bird keepers have been advised to look for signs of disease and maintain security at all times.

Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs website said the virus was "primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low".

