Bird flu cases confirmed in Suffolk and Essex
- Published
Two cases of bird flu have been confirmed at sites in Suffolk and Essex.
Suffolk Trading Standards confirmed the highly pathogenic avian flu virus - H5N1 - was found on Saturday in a garden chicken flock in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds.
Another case was confirmed on Sunday near Clacton-on-Sea.
A 1.9 mile (3km) protection zone and six mile (10km) surveillance zone has been placed around each site.
Other cases were confirmed in Maldon in Essex and Holt in north Norfolk last month.
Trading Standards will contact properties within the protection zone to establish where any poultry are housed.
All bird keepers have been advised to look for signs of disease and maintain security at all times.
A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises.— Suffolk Trading Standards (@SuffolkTS) September 18, 2022
Trading Standards Officers will be be making contact with all properties in the 3km Protection Zone to help us and @APHAgovuk establish where poultry are housed. pic.twitter.com/ty07XpgdbR
Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs website said the virus was "primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk