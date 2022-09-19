Queen's funeral: 'You could have heard a pin drop in the pub' Published 31 minutes ago

While almost all shops closed for the Queen's state funeral, some pubs, restaurants and cafes in Suffolk welcomed in the community to watch the ceremony. The BBC spoke to staff and mourners who paid their respects.

'I feel as if we were at the funeral'

Image source, Anna Louise Claydon/BBC Image caption, Mourners at The Chestnut Horse pub, including landlady Sharon Shipp, wore funeral attire

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough, near Stowmarket, was among the venues that opened to show live coverage of the service.

About 30 people, all dressed as if they were attending the funeral in person, gathered in the pub to watch the service.

Landlady Sharon Shipp said she wanted to be open because "it's a community pub".

"I kept hearing people talk saying they didn't want to watch it on their own, so we've opened."

Ms Shipp said it was a conscious decision not to open the bar until after the funeral finished, to be as respectful as possible.

She said: "We wanted it to be and feel like we were actually at the funeral.

"Honestly, truly I feel as if we were at the funeral, we're all in mourning clothes.

"The whole thing I just wanted to do for the community.

"We wanted to feel part of the funeral without going to London."

'We're big in heart and spirit'

Image source, Anna Louise Claydon/BBC Image caption, Cathy Morgan said she and her family felt the pub was the heart of the community

Cathy Morgan, who lives in the village, said: "I think her late Majesty made it clear that community was really important, so coming together was really special.

"Only a few months ago we spent lots of time celebrating the Jubilee - in fact, it was the last time we sang God Save The Queen."

Describing watching the funeral at the pub, she said: "It felt really important to acknowledge everything her Majesty had done and look forward to his Majesty's future reign.

"It's meant no-one had to be alone. We were all able to spend time together and we were able to share in a time of saying 'thank you'.

"Raising a glass to toast the Queen and the new King has been really important to us.

"We're only a small village, but we're big in heart and spirit."

'Really lovely being amongst friends'

Image source, Anna Louise Claydon Image caption, Lee Morgan said he felt particularly moved by the "immaculate" drill by the military

After the funeral, Lee Morgan, a retired RAF wing commander, said it had been an "incredibly poignant" day.

"I wasn't sure quite where to be today, but it's been really lovely being amongst friends in the village watching what was an amazing once-in-a-generation service," he said.

"It's incredibly emotional, particularly when the Queen was brought out of Westminster Hall, watching the immaculate drill, it was really moving."

He said ex-colleagues were in the parade, which made him "incredibly proud".

"There was a lump in the throat, but they were amazing.

"Throughout today I've just been remembering the Queen - her personal qualities, her commitment, her compassion, her humour, just an incredible Queen.

"I will long remember today and the service. It was a fitting end to an amazing reign."

'You could have heard a pin drop'

Image source, Anna Louise Claydon Image caption, Ross Kelly shed a tear at the sound of the lone piper

"It was just nice to be with other people, I don't think it would have been the same at home," said villager Ross Kelly.

"You could have heard a pin drop during the service, everyone thoroughly respected it."

He said he came to the pub because it is the centre of the community, especially since the village shop closed.

"It's a vibrant place, everyone is so welcoming," he said.

"It's not that it's a pub, it's a community hub. Everyone had brought bits of food. It's like it's one of our grandmothers' funerals, that's how everyone feels."

The proud Scot added he was "fine" during the service until the national anthem rung out.

"I stood to attention singing God Save The King - we'll never sing God Save the Queen again, not in my lifetime.

"Then the lone piper... that was me gone.

"I had a tear. There's something about the pipes, and the hairs were stood up on my neck.

"They couldn't have done a better job to say thank you."

'The family has done her proud'

Image source, Jon Wright/BBC Image caption, Lynn Bowers (left) and Lisa Evans, both 47, wanted to give people somewhere to watch the service

Elsewhere, Lynn Bowers and Lisa Evans opened up the Gainsborough Cafe in Ipswich, where about 20 people went along to watch.

"We wanted to do this for the community in case anyone didn't have anywhere to go," said Ms Bowers.

Ms Evans added: "It's a strange feeling. The Queen is all we've known and it brings back memories. I've lost both my parents, same as Lynn, and it brings it all back.

"I feel sad for all her [the Queen's] children, her grandchildren, because they've had to deal with a lot. They've been really strong and done her proud.

"I know how you feel when you lose someone and I don't know how they've done what they've had to do."

Image source, Rachael McMenemy/BBC Image caption, Flowers surround a statue of the Queen at Newmarket in Suffolk, the home of horse racing, which she loved

