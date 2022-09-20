Haverhill terraced house fire spreads to neighbouring homes
- Published
A blaze that started in a living room of a terraced house spread to neighbouring properties, a fire service said.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called to Cambridge Way, Haverhill, at 11:29 BST on Monday.
Eighteen firefighters attended and it was put out by 17:00. No-one was hurt.
On its Facebook page, Haverhill Fire Station praised the neighbours for their "kindness" and for offering refreshments to crews.
Firefighters from across Suffolk and from neighbouring Cambridgeshire attended.
The two neighbouring properties were damaged as smoke spread through the roof spaces.
Haverhill Fire Station said: "We would like to thank the neighbours of the address for the kindness shown towards the residents of the affected properties and also for the kind offers of refreshments for our crews.
"We truly are a community to be proud of."
Darryl Smith's mother-in-law lives in one of the neighbouring homes that was affected.
He said her upstairs ceilings had been pulled down and there was a smell of smoke all over the house.
"It's going to be a lot of work to get it fixed," he added.
Collections were being made by people in the local community to provide household items for those affected.
