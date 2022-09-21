A14 at Ipswich closed due to serious crash
The A14 near Ipswich has been closed due to a serious crash, National Highways said.
It said the dual carriageway was closed in both directions between junctions 54 at Sproughton and 55 at Copdock.
Suffolk Police and other emergency services were present, it said.
National Highways added: "Suffolk Police will need to complete collision investigation works prior to the road reopening. At this stage there is no timeframe when the road will reopen."
UPDATE ...The #A14 near #Ipswich is now closed in both directions between J54-J55 following the serious collision. @SuffolkPolice remain at the scene. For full diversion details please click the below link:https://t.co/nn1eythWAn pic.twitter.com/ZIkRj8nA7G— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 21, 2022
