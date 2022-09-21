A14 at Ipswich closed due to serious crash

The A14 is closed between junctions 54 at Sproughton and 55 at Copdock

The A14 near Ipswich has been closed due to a serious crash, National Highways said.

It said the dual carriageway was closed in both directions between junctions 54 at Sproughton and 55 at Copdock.

Suffolk Police and other emergency services were present, it said.

National Highways added: "Suffolk Police will need to complete collision investigation works prior to the road reopening. At this stage there is no timeframe when the road will reopen."

