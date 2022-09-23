Ipswich Poundland fined £565,000 over asbestos plan failings
Retailer Poundland has been fined £565,000 for a series of asbestos management failures.
Ipswich Borough Council prosecuted the retailer after finding failures at its store in Carr Street in Ipswich between 2011 and 2018.
Poundland admitted health and safety offences and was also ordered to pay £75,000 in costs to the council during a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.
The retailer apologised for not having plans in place at the time.
Prior to taking on the former Woolworths store, the retailer had a survey conducted which found several types of asbestos in different locations throughout the building.
Asbestos was banned for use in buildings after the discovery that breathing in asbestos dust or fibres caused cancer.
Although consultants were brought back annually to monitor the store, Poundland did not have a "proper asbestos management plan for staff and visitors", the council said.
It meant there was no plan for precautions needed to ensure the asbestos was restricted to secure locations, which was required by law.
'Robust plans'
Alasdair Ross, the council's portfolio holder for community protection and health, said: "This case shows how important it is for even the largest businesses to take seriously their legal requirement to manage asbestos in premises they use.
"Asbestos still kills around 5,000 workers each year... more than the number of people killed on roads.
"In cases of serious and long-standing failure, where identified shortcomings are not corrected in a timely manner, Ipswich Borough Council will take enforcement action, even if that means bringing a criminal prosecution."
In a statement, a spokesman for Poundland said: "While the breaches in Ipswich largely occurred when Poundland was under different ownership, it goes without saying we're sorry for what happened."
"In terms of asbestos management, Poundland now has significantly different protocols and monitoring today with robust plans for any location that requires them."
