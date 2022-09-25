Suffolk Police officers in life-threatening condition after crash
Two police officers are in a life-threatening condition in hospital after a two-vehicle crash.
Suffolk Police said the incident happened on the B1112 in Eriswell, near RAF Lakenheath, at about 01:20 BST.
It said the two male officers were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
The driver of the other vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, the force said.
Police said the crash was between a grey BMW and a white Peugeot 308, being driven by one of the police officers.
Firefighters, the ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service also attended the scene.
The BMW driver was taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution and then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remained, police said.
Police said the B1112 was closed in both directions between Undley Road and Lords Walk while an investigation took place.
Detectives appealed for witnesses.
