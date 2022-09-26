Bird flu 'very concerning' as Norfolk and Suffolk cases confirmed
- Published
High levels of bird flu infection, including new cases in Norfolk and Suffolk, are "very concerning", the chief veterinary officer has said.
Incidents have been confirmed near Hadleigh, Suffolk and in Northwold and Honington, which are either side of the county border near Thetford, Norfolk.
It follows outbreaks at Honington, Bury St Edmunds and Attleborough a week ago.
Christine Middlemiss said it was vital biosecurity measures were followed to help prevent the spread of the virus.
A 1.9-mile (3km) protection zone and a six-mile (10km) surveillance zone has been placed around all premises and the affected birds will be humanely culled, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
"It's certainly unusual to have this many [national] cases confirmed at this time of year. It's a disease we usually see in the winter when migratory birds return from where they've been over the summer," said Ms Middlemiss.
"It's a very concerning level of infection out there at the moment."
She added a "huge amount of infection" earlier this year led to a disease "hangover" in the summer among wild birds which do not migrate.
"That's why we're seeing these clusters pop up," she explained.
"[A case of bird flu] usually means there's a regional really high level of wild bird infection and those birds have gone to different farms and caused infection there."
She added keepers of birds needed to make sure they were "clean all the time" during day-to-day tasks with their birds, including cleaning footwear when going from coup to coup.
Defra has previously said the virus was "primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low".
