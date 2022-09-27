Port of Felixstowe: Fresh strikes at UK's busiest container port
Further strike action has begun at the UK's busiest container port.
Workers at the Port of Felixstowe are walking out between 27 September and 5 October after the union Unite rejected an imposed pay deal.
About 1,900 union members took action for eight days last month, with Unite asking for a pay rise to match the rate of inflation - currently at about 10%.
The port said it was "very disappointed" with the further strike action.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Felixstowe and CK Hutchison are both eye-wateringly wealthy but rather than offer a fair pay offer, they have instead attempted to impose a real terms pay cut on their workers.
"Since the beginning of this dispute, Unite has given its total support to its members at Felixstowe and that will continue until this dispute is resolved."
The Port of Felixstowe said: "We are very disappointed that Unite has announced this further strike action at this time. The collective bargaining process has been exhausted and there is no prospect of agreement being reached with the union.
"The port is in the process of implementing a very fair pay increase of 7% plus £500.
"The pay award is effective from 1 January when CPI inflation was 5.4%. One branch of Unite at the port has already put the same pay offer to their members who voted to accept it.
"The next pay rise is due 1 January 2023 and we will discuss that with Unite in the normal way."
