Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD
- Published
A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed.
Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July.
It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two days earlier.
His commanding officer said he was a "truly selfless and kind-hearted professional soldier".
An air ambulance, ambulance and another paramedic vehicle attended the barracks after Sapper Morrison, from Scotland, suffered breathing difficulties, the East of England Ambulance Service said.
Around the time the UK was experiencing record high temperatures, with 40.3C (105F) being recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on 19 July.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Defence Safety Authority and Suffolk Police were investigating the death, the MOD said.
Commanding officer of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, Lt Col Jack Crossley, described Sapper Morrison as a "professional soldier with much promise".
"Keen and enthusiastic, he worked hard to achieve his goals at every stage of his training and impressed his instructors with his knowledge and skills. More importantly, he was a loyal friend and a genuine team player," he said.
He was well-liked by his fellow soldiers and an "avid supporter of Scottish football", enjoying winding up his English colleagues, the Lt Col said.
"Utterly committed, Sapper Morrison put himself forward for every task," he said.
"His positive attitude kept himself and others going through good times and bad. Everyone enjoyed spending time with Connor whether working together, chatting about the day or just having a laugh.
"Sapper Morrison was a truly selfless and kind-hearted professional soldier who made friends wherever he went.
"[He] will be sorely missed by the regiment and all those he served alongside. We will remember him."
