Two Suffolk Police officers remain in hospital after car crash
- Published
Two police officers who were seriously injured in a crash remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Suffolk Police said the officers' car collided with another vehicle on the B1112 in Eriswell, near RAF Lakenheath, at 01:20 BST on Sunday.
The two male officers were "responding to an emergency call on blue lights" at the time, the force added.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and was released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police said he was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash, a grey BMW X5.
The force said several police units, the fire brigade, ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic attended the scene.
The two officers, who were the driver and passenger of a white Peugeot 308 marked police car, were taken to hospital with what were considered at the time to be "potentially life-threatening injuries".
"The two officers remain in hospital, with their condition now described as serious but stable," the force said.
"The officers and their families are being supported by police colleagues."
The force appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk