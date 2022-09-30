New all-day music festival aims to promote Ipswich
- Published
A new multi-venue music festival with live performances and visual installations is coming to Ipswich.
Squash Blossom will be hosted on Saturday across three venues around Norwich Road.
Festival-goers will be able to see performances at The Smokehouse, The Hive and The Brewers Arms.
There will be a variety of music and artists, from electronic sounds by Tom Rogerson to music from cosmic folk artist Naomi Randall.
The festival is backed by Ipswich Borough Council Area Committee's funding.
It was founded by Caitlin Whittaker and Jamie Robertson to promote and champion DIY, experimental music and art in Ipswich.
"We're really keen to bring more experimental alternative music and combining it with visuals because we have a really strong visual art scene in Ipswich," Ms Whittaker said.
People will be able to see a mix of music at The Smokehouse, from indie-pop and folk to Americana and shoegaze.
The Hive will host alternative-style music DJs alongside visual art installations and electronic sounds, with Loula Yorke and Ill Na Nas being two of many artists performing there.
Tom Rogerson, Naomi Randall and Jack Rundell are some of the artists who will perform at The Brewers Arms.
Ms Whittaker said she hoped the festival would bring more people to Norwich Road and that it will help to connect the venues.
"They're all really close to each other but there isn't a proper link between them... We're really keen to bring them all together."
She said her and Mr Robertson are "definitely keen to try more things" like Squash Blossom in the future.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk