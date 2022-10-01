Autistic teen 'wowed' by A11 roadworks tour in Norfolk
- Published
A roadworks-loving autistic teenager with cerebral palsy has been left amazed at being able to see one being built.
Dominic, 13, from Creeting St Mary, Suffolk, was given a special tour of the A11 upgrade at Wymondham in Norfolk.
He said the day out was "exciting" and "amazing".
He added that he has loved roadworks since he was 10 years old, and he particularly loves contraflow systems.
National Highways said he wrote an "endearing" letter to them after seeing various road schemes his area.
The government-owned company then invited him and his family to see the £60m project to reconstruct and re-lay the concrete surface of the A11 between Spooner Row and the Tuttles Lane interchange at Wymondham.
He was given a tour of the compound and went for a five-mile ride around the contraflow system in a recovery vehicle.
"Wow, so exciting, just amazing", said the teenager about the visit.
"They [roadworks] are so interesting to look at and contraflow systems are my absolute favourite."
His mother Charlotte said: "Dominic's been counting down the days to this visit for months and the sheer delight on his face all day - he's had a fantastic day.
"He loves making his own roadworks at home, and sets out different layouts with mini cones, lights and signs.
"He also has a toy traffic light set which he often places around the house as a temporary three-way light. We all must wait for the red to switch to the green before we can move!"
Tina Hornshaw, National Highways assistant project manager, said: "It was lovely to see Dominic learning all about the different machinery we have on site and hearing his stories about how he builds traffic management systems on Minecraft.
"We very much look forward to seeing him again soon."
His day finished with a visit to the "Hazard School", set up on site by construction company Morgan Sindall, where he was awarded a certificate in excellence.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk