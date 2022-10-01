Suffolk: A14 closed after two separate crashes

A14
The eastbound carriageway between junction 50 and junction 51 remains closed

The A14 was closed in both directions in Suffolk after two separate crashes in each carriageway.

Highways England said the road remains closed eastbound between junction 50, for Stowmarket, and junction 51, Needham Market.

One lane of the westbound carriageway has now reopened, it said.

A tractor and a car were involved in one of the collisions and Highways England said there was "no timeframe when the road will [fully] reopen".

