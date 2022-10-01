Suffolk: A14 closed after two separate crashes
The A14 was closed in both directions in Suffolk after two separate crashes in each carriageway.
Highways England said the road remains closed eastbound between junction 50, for Stowmarket, and junction 51, Needham Market.
One lane of the westbound carriageway has now reopened, it said.
A tractor and a car were involved in one of the collisions and Highways England said there was "no timeframe when the road will [fully] reopen".
The #A14 #Suffolk is closed both ways bet J50-J51 following two seperate collisions on each carriageway. @SuffolkPolice are managing the scene. There is no timeframe when the road will reopen.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) October 1, 2022
For more info and diversion route details see the link below: https://t.co/wYPwiagBIf pic.twitter.com/mpqp07Nt3P
