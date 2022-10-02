Ipswich's 140-year-old museum to close for £8.7m revamp
- Published
A 140-year-old museum will close for three years to undergo an £8.7m refurbishment.
The collections at Ipswich Museum will put in storage before work starts on the Grade II* listed building.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) has provided about half of the money for the project.
Carole Jones from Ipswich Borough Council said: "The architectural beauty of Ipswich Museum will be restored to its former glory."
Plans include an additional gallery, new educational space, a new cafe, and an improved shop area and toilets which it is hoped will be in place by summer 2025.
The council said the museum, which opened in 1881, would also have new heating installed, a fresh layout and refurbished galleries.
Other funding for the project has come from the council and Friends of the Ipswich Museums, plus fundraising with trusts and other charitable foundations.
Ms Jones, the borough council's portfolio holder for museums, said the project would "preserve the significant Victorian fabric and fittings in the Natural History Gallery, and improve the fabric of the building and its environmental performance".
She added the work "will help ensure that our much-loved Museum will be a wonderful place to visit for years to come".
During the closure educational sessions will be held at Christchurch Mansion and the council said there would be pop-up exhibitions elsewhere the town.