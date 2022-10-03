Port of Felixstowe: More strike action possible, says union
The union on strike at the UK's busiest container port warned there could be further industrial action.
Workers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk walked out on 27 September for eight days after the union Unite rejected an imposed pay deal.
About 1,900 union members also took action in August, with Unite asking for a pay rise to match the rate of inflation - currently at about 10%.
The port said its pay increase of 7% plus £500 was "very fair".
Hutchison Ports, part of a multi-national conglomerate based in China, previously said the "bargaining process has been exhausted" between in port and the union, but Miles Hubbard, regional officer for Unite said he did not accept that.
"This is the second tranche of strike action; people are as determined as they have been to stick it out and, if necessary, take further action," he said.
Mr Hubbard told BBC Politics East that workers wanted "a fair share and a pay rise which comes close to matching inflation".
"The company have further provoked the workforce by imposing the pay offer," he said.
Mr Hubbard said 82% of union members had rejected the 7% offer "so we're here for the long haul".
A spokesman for Hutchison said in a statement: "The port is in the process of implementing a very fair pay increase of 7% plus £500.
"The pay award is effective from 1 January [2022] when CPI inflation was 5.4%.
"One branch of Unite at the port has already put the same pay offer to their members, who voted to accept it.
"The next pay rise is due 1 January 2023, and we will discuss that with Unite in the normal way."
'We've all got bills to pay'
One of the workers on strike at the Port of Felixstowe was Andrew Godwin.
"At the moment nationwide there is a cost of living crisis effecting everyone, none more so than here," he said.
"We've all got bills to pay, mortgages to pay, families to feed and it's not enough to cover that cost.
"It's time was did something about it."
