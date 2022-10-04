Benhall stabbing: Boy, 17, charged with attempted murder of girl

girl found stabbed in rural Suffolk: BenhallGoogle
The girl was discovered with serious stab injuries on grassland in Benhall, near Saxmundham, on Sunday

A boy has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage girl was found by a walker five hours after suffering "life-changing" stab injuries.

The victim was discovered on grassland in Benhall, Suffolk, just after 07:00 BST on Sunday.

The girl, in her mid teens, was treated in Ipswich Hospital for stab wounds and a back injury, and her condition was described as "serious but stable".

A 17-year-old boy is due to appear before Ipswich magistrates.

The defendant - who cannot be named due to his age - was also charged with possession of a knife.

Suffolk Police believe the girl was attacked at about 02:00 in the Aldecar Lane area, but was not found until it got light, when she was spotted by a dog walker, who called an ambulance.

The boy was arrested at 08:40. Detectives have appealed for more information.

