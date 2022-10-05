East Suffolk Council votes through cycling and walking strategy
Plans to improve cycling, walking and wheelchair routes have been unanimously voted for by a council.
The East Suffolk Cycling and Walking Strategy recommends widening and resurfacing tracks as well as improved lighting and crossing points.
The recommendations replace the 2016 Waveney Cycle Strategy.
Conservative council leader Steve Gallant described the plans as "excellent" but said it was "aspirational".
"It would be impossible to do everything in this strategy; I would be way past cycling by the time it was all delivered," he said.
The strategy - a document stretching to 1,500 pages - would help "create safe, coherent, direct, comfortable, and attractive cycling, walking and wheeling environments".
It focuses on several areas of Suffolk, including Ipswich to Melton and Felixstowe, Lowestoft to Hopton and to Kessingland and Bungay and a corridor taking in the parishes of Oulton, Oulton Broad, Carlton Colville, and Gisleham.
Councillor Gallant added: "It sets out the ambitions of where we're heading and the costs of each one will need to be looked at."
Councillor Louise Gooch said she wants to see education for cyclists in the strategy as she is concerned by cyclists who are a "danger" to themselves and others on the road.
