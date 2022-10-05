Bird flu outbreak confirmed on farm on Suffolk-Essex border
An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Suffolk.
Suffolk Trading Standards said the outbreak was in kept birds at a premises near to Stoke-by-Nayland and the 3km (1.86 miles) protection zone included parts of Essex.
A further 10km (6.21 miles) surveillance zone has also been put in place.
The Food Standards Agency said bird flu posed "a very low food safety risk for UK consumers".
"Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat," it said.
Essex County Council said health officials had visited the site, which is near the Essex border, and taken action including testing, cleaning and disinfection.
Councillor John Spence, Essex County Council cabinet member for adult social care and health, said: "It is important to reassure people that the risk of anyone becoming infected as a result of an outbreak like this is extremely low.
"Nevertheless, it is important that we put the correct precautions in place and working with Defra and our county and district partners this is what we have done.
"We will be visiting premises around the site of the outbreak, and offering information and advice, over the coming days."
