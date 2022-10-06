Fatal crash caused by inadequate road signs, coroner says
A coroner has warned that "inadequate road signage" caused an accident in which a man died.
Stephen Coombes hit a road depression on the A1101 near Mildenhall, Suffolk at 50mph on 29 August 2021 because he did not know to reduce his speed to 30mph, a coroner said.
He died on 3 September at Addenbrooke's Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Suffolk Highways said it was making improvements to the road.
Senior Coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley, has written a prevention of future deaths report which called the signage "inadequate".
Had Mr Coombes known about the lower speed limit "this tragic incident would not have occurred", he said.
At the time of the crash Mr Coombes had just overtaken another vehicle and so hit the depression at a slight angle.
A forensic crash investigator said that in a re-enactment of the move at 50mph "the police vehicle reacted violently" and the officer driving refused to try at higher speeds due to the risk.
Road users 'unaware'
The inquest also heard the attending officers on the day of the crash were not aware of the 30mph speed limit as all of the 50mph signs were visible.
Officers only saw one 30mph sign prior to the road depression but it was partially obscured and they "assumed it was left over from previous works, as all of the 50mph signs remained in view".
The coroner heard evidence that normally when a temporary speed limit is in place all other speed signage should be covered.
Mr Parsley said in his report: "On the basis of the police officers' evidence, that clearly did not occur in this case, and this, coupled to there being only one 30mph temporary sign in place prior to the depression in the road, left road users (and attending police officers) unaware of the reduced speed limit in place.
"I am therefore concerned that should further identified road defects require a reduction in the speed limit, that any repeat of the provision of inadequate signage".
A spokesperson for Suffolk Highways said: "We have supported Suffolk Police with their investigation surrounding the tragic fatality on the A1101 Burnt Fen on 29 August 2021.
"Recent works have been completed to remove some of the undulating road surface which can occur on fen roads.
"Whilst a longer-term solution is implemented, we'll continue to monitor the location and maintain a temporary speed limit of 30mph to reduce vehicle speeds."
