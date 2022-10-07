Great Waldingfield inquest opens into deaths of mother and daughter
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a 12-year-old girl and her mother remains in hospital awaiting interview, an inquest has heard.
Jillu Nash, 44, and Louise Nash were found dead at home in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September.
A post-mortem found Louise was stabbed in the abdomen, with a report for her mother "pending further investigation".
The inquest was adjourned for further investigation.
Det Insp Craig Powell of Suffolk Constabulary told the hearing that they received a 999 call from a "concerned friend" at 10:01 BST.
Officers attended the property which they said was the home address of Jillu Nash and her daughter Louise "who had severe learning difficulties", Mr Powell said.
He said officers forced entry but noticed a "strong smell of gas inside" so left and evacuated neighbours for safety reasons and the fire brigade were called.
Mr Powell agreed with the coroner that this was due to the "risk of explosion".
Officers entered the property once it was safe and found the bodies, Mr Powell said.
He said one man had been arrested to date and the suspect "remains in hospital and awaits interview for the offences".
Coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned both inquests "to allow for further investigation work to be completed".
Police previously said that a 46-year-old man was found in the property with serious injuries and remained in hospital under arrest on suspicion of two counts of murder.
Previously the family of Louise and Jillu Nash said they had been "struck by utter devastation, despair and pain by the tragic way the beautiful little lives of a young mother and a child have ended and from whom we are now separated forever".
