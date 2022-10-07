Ed Sheeran is spotted playing in Ipswich
Ed Sheeran has been spotted playing an impromptu gig in Ipswich.
Crowds gathered to watch the star as he performed his hit song The A Team outside the town hall.
Ipswich Borough Council said in a Facebook post: "Well, that doesn't happen every day… working from Ipswich Town Hall today and 'bump' into Ed Sheeran doing a gig!"
The singer, who grew up in Suffolk and still has a home there, is an Ipswich Town fan.
Ciaran Smith who stopped to watch the performance said Sheeran spotted a young boy with a guitar in the crowd and offered to give the youngster his guitar when he finished playing.
Holly Williamson 43, from Ipswich, was with her children when she spotted the impromptu concert.
She said: "It was such a lovely atmosphere, my children have never got to see Ed Sheeran before and it made their day.
"He's such an amazing local celebrity who is so down to earth and a man of the people."
