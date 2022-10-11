Ukrainian's fears after strike on former workplace
A Ukrainian whose former workplace was hit in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv said she feared for her son.
Tanya Ruchkina fled the city Korosten six months ago to live with a family in Little Cornard near Sudbury, Suffolk.
She is now moving into her own flat in Colchester, Essex, with her six-year-old daughter Milly, but 15-year-old Dima has returned to Ukraine.
"Every day I think I need to take him from this place because it's very dangerous," she said.
Ms Ruchkina said she used to work on the 17th floor of the 101 Tower in Kyiv, which was hit in a strike on the Ukrainian capital.
She said she would also regularly walk on the Klitschko bridge, which was targeted.
"[Friends] stayed in Ukraine and now they are in basements or in the underground. People died [in the attack], it upset me," she said.
The family was taken in by Sharon and Colin Bowman, who describe them as their "Ukrainian daughter and Ukrainian grandchildren".
"We've cooked and eaten together, we've lived together as a family would," Mrs Bowman said.
Ms Ruchkina and her daughter are now moving into a flat 13 miles (21km) away.
"It's been a happy move for her, it's the next chapter of her life," said Mrs Bowman.
Ms Ruchkina admitted she did not know what the future would hold, "but I will try to stay", she said.
