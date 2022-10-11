Baby S: Headstone marks grave of Needham Market recycling centre baby

Waste management company Sackers placed a headstone at the grave of Baby S, who was found at its Needham Market facility

A headstone has been placed to mark the grave of a newborn girl whose body was found at a recycling centre.

The girl, known as Baby S, was thought to have been less than 24 hours old when she was found at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May 2020.

A burial service was held for her in Ipswich in February.

Sackers commissioned the teddy bear headstone in her honour and to give people a place to pay their respects.

The stone reads: "Baby S sleeps here. So small, so sweet, so soon, sleep little one, sleep."

On a post on Facebook, the waste management company said: "The terrible news of finding Baby S on May 14 2020 at our recycling site reached thousands of people all over the world and has touched many of our followers since we first found her.

"After months of letting her burial ground settle, her teddy bear headstone has now been placed so she never gets forgotten."

An inquest earlier this year found the girl was less than 24 hours old and died from a traumatic brain injury

An inquest earlier this year heard the baby was born alive and died from a traumatic brain injury.

However, the circumstances around how she came by her death could not be identified.

The court heard she was less than 24 hours old when she was found dead and was recorded as being dark-skinned, possibly of African descent, and was born full-term with no evidence of underlying disease.

Police have continued to appeal for information to identify the girl and locate her parents.

The burial for Baby S took place in Ipswich in February

