LifeSkills colleges in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire in administration
A specialist education provider for 16 to 18-year-olds has gone into administration, with pupils and parents being given one day's notice of the colleges closing.
LifeSkills has independent centres in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire, providing learning for those "not engaged by the school system".
The aunt of one pupil, who did not want to be named, said her niece, 16, was "in tears" at the sudden closure.
LifeSkills said 80 jobs would be lost.
According to the latest 2016 Ofsted report on LifeSkills, the company is "a national independent learning provider with a head office in Rotherham".
The report sates the company "provides apprenticeships, study programmes and traineeships for 16 to 18-year olds".
"Many learners on study programmes have low prior attainment, especially in English and mathematics, and have complex personal and social needs," it said.
'Leaps and bounds'
Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, the aunt of a pupil at the Lowestoft college, said her niece rang her on Thursday "in hysterics, crying - everybody is totally devastated".
She said attending the centre had helped her niece, and other pupils' mental health, "so much".
"I've noticed the different in my niece since she started here two months ago," she said.
"She has come on leaps and bounds - her work has come on so much."
In a statement, a LifeSkills spokesperson said "an ongoing dispute with the Education and Skills Funding Agency and Department for Education... has affected funding and made the social enterprise unviable".
"Over the last 20 years, LifeSkills has done some wonderful work and we are proud to have supported the learning of over 22,000 young people," the company said.
"While we have tried everything to save the company, this has not been possible and we are incredibly sad to be in this situation - we would like to thank our brilliant team for all of their hard work and for creating a truly wonderful company."
A Department for Education spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Lifeskills Solutions Ltd have notified us that they have gone into administration following a funding audit that identified data irregularities.
"We are working with Lifeskills to find alternative high quality training providers for the learners affected so that they can complete their training."
