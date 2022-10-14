Cyclist dies in Ipswich crash involving multiple vehicles
A cyclist has been killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles by a town centre waterfront.
Emergency services were called to Vernon Street, Ipswich, at 21:58 BST on Thursday, Suffolk Police said.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are being questioned by police.
The road remains closed between Stoke Bridge to the Hawes Street roundabout. Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
