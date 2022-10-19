Leiston murder investigation: Woman, 41, arrested
A second person has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a man.
Suffolk Police said the victim, thought to be 41, was found assaulted in Old School Close, Leiston, Suffolk, on Monday evening and later died at Ipswich Hospital.
A woman, 41, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Officers have been given extra time to question a 29-year-old man from Leiston, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Suffolk Police said it was called to the property by an ambulance crew at 20:50 BST on Monday.
The 29-year-old was also taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment and has been transferred to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
The force believe it was an isolated incident and the victim and those arrested were known to each other.
