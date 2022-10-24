Horse dies and rider injured in Earl Soham hit-and-run
Published
A horse died and a rider was injured after being involved in a hit-and-run collision.
It happened in Earl Soham, Suffolk, at about 11:15 BST on Saturday.
Police said two women were thrown from their horses in Church Lane - one sustained minor injuries and one of the horses had to be put down following the incident.
Suffolk Police said the motorist did not stop and they appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
