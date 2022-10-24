Newmarket woman's fatal fall was alcohol related - coroner

Police outside a property in Newmarket.
Police were called to a property in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, where they found a woman's body in August 2021

A woman who fell from a height died as a result of an alcohol-related accidental death, a coroner said.

Donna Price, 43, was discovered by police at an address in New Cheveley Road in Newmarket at about 22:10 BST in August 2021.

Suffolk Police said a post-mortem examination found injuries "consistent with a fall from a height".

Assistant coroner for Suffolk, Catherine Wood, gave her conclusion at an inquest in Ipswich.

Suffolk Police previously arrested two men on suspicion of murder, but said the case had been closed.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics