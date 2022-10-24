Storms: East of England hit by fires, floods and fallen trees
Fires, fallen trees and flooding have resulted from Sunday's storms across the East of England.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the region, as well as southern England, until 02:00 BST.
Incidents included lightning causing a roof fire in Suffolk, flooding in Peterborough and reports of fallen trees across Hertfordshire.
Hertfordshire Police said people should only travel "if necessary" in bad weather.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms leading to a chance of flooding and disruption on Sunday and early Monday
Lightning struck a roof in Haverhill and caused a roof fire, Suffolk Fire Service said.
Crews attended the scene and "all persons were accounted for".
The fire service also supported colleagues in Essex in dealing with a fire in Sturmer, near Haverhill, by sending two fire engines shortly after 19:00 BST.
Flooding on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough city centre caused disruption on the road.
The city council said it was "looking into" the flooding and was "liaising with our partner agencies to find a solution".
Hertfordshire Police said it had "several reports of flooding and trees being down" across the county on Sunday.
The A414 had disruption due to flooding and a tree falling down in the storm.
It said it saw a "spike in weather-related calls" and advised people to "not attempt to drive through flood water" and to take care when travelling during bad weather.
