Felixstowe: Man dies in collision between bicycle and lorry
A cyclist in his 70s has died in a collision with a lorry in a Suffolk town.
Police were called to the crash on Walton High Street in Felixstowe at about 14:20 BST on Monday.
They said the man died at the scene, with the road being closed for several hours.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage to come forward.
