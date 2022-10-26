East Bergholt cosmetic surgery clinic rated inadequate
- Published
A cosmetic surgery clinic has had some of its procedures suspended by a health watchdog after it was rated inadequate.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) had put Dr Glancey Clinics in Suffolk in special measures in January but inspectors found "further serious concerns" on their return visit.
The clinic has been banned from providing services such as thread lifts and vaser liposuction for a month.
The clinic said it was "disappointed" with the report and had challenged it.
According to the CQC report from the latest inspection in September, the East Bergholt clinic did not have systems to keep people safe from harm.
These included medicines management and infection prevention and control.
The clinic also had not conducted fire or legionella risk assessments and did not consistently check patients were over the age of 18 years, where necessary, before offering treatment, the report said.
Inspectors did find, however, that staff took steps to protect patients from abuse, neglect, harassment, discrimination and breaches of their dignity and respect.
Staff were also recognised in the report for treating patients with "kindness, respect and compassion" and helping patients to be involved in decisions about their care and treatment.
The CQC said due to concerns identified, it took "urgent action to suspend the provider from providing regulated activities from this location for the period of one month".
'Disproportionate and unfair'
Regulated activity included vaser liposuction, thread lifts and the removal of lumps and bumps.
Botox and fillers were classed as non-regulated activities.
Dr Glancey Clinics said the report was "not reflective of service provided by the clinic and the action taken by the CQC is disproportionate and unfair".
It added in a statement, issued through its solicitors: "The clinic is committed to improving and providing the best level of service to their clients.
"The clinic is committed to working with the CQC and are confident that the CQC will be assured that the improvements that have been implemented and embedded into the service since the September inspection and look forward to the CQC giving approval to regulated activity recommencing in the near future."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk