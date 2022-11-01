Multiple Sclerosis: Ipswich man's bid to clock up 1,000 miles of walks
- Published
A former police officer with multiple sclerosis (MS) is hoping to notch up 1,000 miles (1,609km) of walks, despite regular falls and breaking of bones.
Andy Blacker, 59, of Ipswich, Suffolk, has raised more than £12,000 since starting his walks 19 months ago.
He has completed 700 miles (1,127km) of "hobbles" so far, but on Friday he embarks on his next stage for charity.
"I am in pain when I walk, but the support I get from people each day is my pain killer," said Mr Blacker.
"I was inspired by Captain Sir Tom, in the same way that so many people were. I wanted it to be for local charities, as I think it means more when they are close to home and you can see the benefits.
"I get a cacophony of noise from the lorry drivers and the cars beeping and people shouting their support."
Mr Blacker, who is now in the secondary phase of MS, was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 1994 when he was just 31.
But the father went on with his policing career, arresting 450 people.
Now retired, he has embarked on a number of walks - or as he calls them, "hobbles" - with the aid of his crutches, to raise funds for local charities.
The former copper is now going to walk a daily mile on his old beat to try and reach the 1,000-mile target, which will take about 50 minutes a day.
He said his life had been enriched by MS, adding he would not want to change what he has lived through.
"I don't use the word 'suffering' for my condition. I don't see it that way as I have actually benefitted from my MS," he said.
"It's given me a lot of amazing opportunities. Would I go back and not have MS? I would not change what has happened."
Mr Blacker said during his walks he has suffered numerous falls, but is regularly picked up from the ground by members of the public.
On one occasion, a boy aged about 10 got off his bike to help him, he said.
Mr Blacker said he did not think he would ever stop his walking as it has helped him emotionally.
"It gives me so much time for thinking, so it's good for my mental health," he said.
"Even when I take a tumble and fall to the ground, you'll still find me smiling."
Mr Blacker has been raising funds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices, The Bus Shelter Ipswich and Suffolk Help in Multiple Sclerosis, with his latest endeavour in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
