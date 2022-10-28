Pulp to headline Latitude as part of reunion gigs
Britpop giants Pulp are to headline the 2023 Latitude festival as the band reforms and plays live for the first time in a decade.
The festival will take place at Henham Park, Suffolk, from 20 to 23 July.
Other headliners will be Paolo Nutini and George Ezra, organisers said, plus performances from other acts including The Kooks and The Lightning Seeds.
Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker teased a potential reunion on social media earlier this year.
Latitude organisers said the Sheffield-based band would headline the festival on the Friday night in celebration of its the album This Is Hardcore's 25th anniversary.
Pulp last performed in 2012 with 12,000 people attending a one-off concert, almost 35 years after the band formed.
The band, best known for hits including Disco 2000, Common People and Babies, formed in 1978.
This year's Latitude will be the 17th edition of the festival, which started in 2006.
The Kooks said: "Truly excited to be performing at Latitude for the very first time next year and can't wait to see you all there."
Also joining the bill are ex-Beautiful South members Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Sophie-Ellis Bextor, Black Midi, Young Fathers The Beths, The Big Moon and The Dinner Party.
Organisers said a "stunning bill of world-class dance, cultural visionaries, poets, podcasters, and performance artists" would be announced in due course.
