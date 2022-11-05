Ipswich Town: Fan, 86, relives childhood memories thanks to care home
An 86-year-old man's wish to watch his favourite football team play once more came true when his care home arranged a 280-mile (450km) round trip to Suffolk.
Daniel Warner, who lives in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, is an Ipswich Town fan and once tried out for the club.
Staff at Priors House care home organised the trip to watch the match against Lincoln and he got the chance to meet former player John Wark.
"I enjoyed every minute of it," Mr Warner said.
The football fanatic used to attend games at Portman Road with his father every Saturday and later took part in youth trials for the team.
Although he did not make it as a professional footballer, he remained a fan and still watched all the games he could from his Midlands care home.
Staff at the home arranged the return as part of its Wishing Tree initiative, which allows residents to suggest ideas for things they would like to do.
At Portman Road, Mr Warner was treated to a three course meal in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite and met club legend John Wark and current player Sam Morsy.
Mr Warner said he remembered Wark as a "really good player".
"It was an honour to meet him and we shared some great memories," he said.
"I am grateful to have been given such a wonderful opportunity.
"My favourite thing about being back was to see everybody again - the crowds and to meet my pals, I enjoyed every minute of it."
Lewis Blake from Priors House, who accompanied Mr Warner, said his team had "made it their mission to get him back to where it all began".
"When Danny spoke of wanting to revisit a place which holds so many special memories for him, we knew we had to make his dream a reality," he said.
"We are thrilled to have helped Danny complete his wish and it was wonderful to see the smile on his face as he re-entered the stadium of his youth, to take a trip down memory lane."