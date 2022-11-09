Sunnica solar farm opposed by West Suffolk Council
Councillors have voted unanimously against plans to build a giant solar farm that straddles two counties.
Energy firm Sunnica wants to build the project which would span 1,130 hectares (2,792 acres) around several villages in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.
West Suffolk Council's cabinet objected to the proposal, saying it was "too big and it's not the right location".
Sunnica has said the plans helped to meet the "national need for new, renewable means of energy".
A final decision on whether it gets built lies with the government.
The Sunnica Energy Farm would be split across four separate sites connected by underground cables to each other and to the National Grid at Burwell substation.
The villages close to the proposed site are Chippenham, Snailwell, Fordham and Burwell in Cambridgeshire, and Mildenhall, Freckenham, Worlington, Barton Mills and Red Lodge in Suffolk.
As the site's generating capacity would be 500MW, it is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project - which is why the final decision will be taken by the government's planning inspectorate, rather than local planning officials.
David Roach, cabinet member for planning at West Suffolk Council, said: "We are absolutely committed to solar and other renewable energy as part of our work to help tackle the climate change emergency."
But, he said, if the Sunnica proposals were given the go-ahead, "it could have a damaging impact on our communities, their homes and businesses, as well as to nature, the local landscape and more".
"That is why we are calling on the secretary of state not to grant the application," he added.
The Conservative-run council previously described the solar farm plans as "monstrous".
Sunnica has said the project would make a "significant contribution towards the country's need for more secure, affordable and sustainable energy supplies as well as the government's commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050".
It said its proposals were undergoing an independent examination, expected to conclude in March 2023.