Long Melford fireworks cancelled after mortar bombs discovery
A fireworks display had to be cancelled after three suspected mortar bombs were found in the grounds of a stately home.
Suffolk Police said a bomb disposal team from Colchester was called to Melford Hall, in Long Melford, on Wednesday.
Andrew Hagger, from the Suffolk Big Night Out, said he was "gutted" the show would not go ahead - but safety had to come first.
One device was found by a detectorist checking manhole covers, he said.
Melford Hall is a Grade I listed, National Trust property and dates from the 16th Century.
Mr Hagger, events administrator for the charity Project Seven, said the event was last held in 2019 and had been cancelled three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said it last raised about £20,000 and the funds benefitted about 51 organisations.
"I'm gutted, a lot of different organisations put in a lot of hard work and now won't get a donation," he said.
All tickets would be refunded and everyone's safety was "paramount" he added.
He said he hoped it would go ahead in the same location next year.
Suffolk Police said it was called at 16:15 GMT on Wednesday and the bomb squad arrived at 18:20.
No evacuations took place and at 00:42 GMT the team left with the devices, to dispose of them safely, it added.
A National Trust spokeswoman said the devices were "cleared by the police overnight".
"Following their advice, we now need to make sure the wider area is safe," she said.
