World Cup 2022: 'Nick Pope deserves all the success he's had'
England World Cup goalkeeper Nick Pope "deserves all the success he's had and will have", the chairman of the non-league club where he started out said.
The Newcastle United number one will head to Qatar alongside goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale.
He was spotted by a scout in 2011 playing for Suffolk non-league side Bury Town.
"They thought there was something they could work with - and the rest is history," said chairman Russell Ward.
The club tweeted a photo of a fresh-faced Pope playing for Bury Town and congratulated him on his selection.
"He's very grounded. You couldn't find a nicer lad in football," said Mr Ward.
"He's really dedicated and his family has supported him the whole way, and he deserves all the success he's had and will have."
From Bury St. Edmunds to Qatar.@Popey1992, on the plane to the World Cup. 🏴— Bury Town FC ⚽️ (@BuryTownFC) November 10, 2022
Congratulations, Nick! #MadeInGrassroots I #BURYT 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZMt1BGtIYp
The 30-year-old, of Soham, Cambridgeshire, arrived at the Bury St Edmunds club aged 16, having been released by Ipswich Town.
He then languished in the reserve team, but the chance sighting by a Charlton Athletic scout meant he signed for the club, who now play in League One.
His career has soared ever since, at Burnley and now Newcastle in the Premier League.
Pope has won 10 England caps over the past four years.
While he may have impressed England manager Gareth Southgate, Pope did not dazzle as a young player, Mr Ward added.
"I'm sure he wouldn't really mind if he heard that he wasn't really cut out to be a goalkeeper," Mr Ward told BBC Radio Suffolk.
"We had a very good goalkeeper, Marcus Garnham, who now plays for Needham Market, he was our number one, and Nick had to patiently wait and wait.
"He got his break when we were due to play Billericay, Marcus was injured, and Nick was brought in, and as it happened there was someone from Charlton there."
Mr Ward said he believed Charlton was attracted to Pope's height and the "family pedigree", with his older brother Josh a "very good" goalkeeper at Soham Town Rangers.
"We're very proud of him, we've got one of his shirts at the club and I'm sure we'll be asking him for an England shirt soon," said Mr Ward.
"He lives miles away now, but he comes back and sees his parents and he stays in touch on a regular basis with some of the lads he played with.
"I'm sure every coach and every club is proud to have played a part [in his success]."
