Suffolk Police assault suspect 'walks away' after barrister mix-up
- Published
Three officers were "sensationally" let down by prosecutors after a man accused of assaulting them was acquitted, the Police Federation said.
The organisation said the man, who had 161 previous convictions, attacked the Suffolk police officers while on duty.
It said not guilty verdicts were recorded at court because there was no available barrister.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it acknowledged the "disappointing" outcome.
'Backlog'
"We are disheartened to hear that three police officers have sensationally been let down by the CPS," said the federation, the professional body that represents rank and file officers in England and Wales.
"Whilst we understand the current backlog and pressures on the system are having an effect on criminal justice, this cannot be allowed to continue.
"Victims are being let down, losing hope and left feeling that their experience is irrelevant."
The federation, which did not name the officers, said the judge refused to adjourn the case and instead directed that not guilty verdicts be recorded.
The chairman of the Suffolk branch of the Police Federation, Darren Harris, said it was "beyond belief" the suspect could "walk away completely Scot-free".
A CPS spokeswoman said: "We are disappointed and saddened by the Police Federation's unfair comments.
"Availability of barristers is a challenge for the entire criminal justice system. We must all work together to tackle this in the interests of victims.
"That is what the CPS is determined to do, rather than wrongly apportion blame to others."
She added that the scheduled barrister was "unable to attend the trial"
Their efforts to find a replacement were unsuccessful, and a request to postpone the hearing was denied by the court, she said.
"We acknowledge that this will be a disappointing outcome for those involved," she said.
The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk