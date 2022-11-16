Cardinal Lofts: Ipswich tower block evacuated over fire risk
- Published
The top three floors of a tower block that was identified as a fire risk more than two years ago have been evacuated.
Suffolk County Council said residents living in 15 apartments, on floors seven to nine, were asked to leave Cardinal Lofts in Ipswich.
The local authority said waking-watch patrols were in place for the rest of the building through Tuesday night.
A spokesman recognised that some building improvements had been made by the management company, Grey GR.
A new fire alarm was installed.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) however issued a prohibition notice and Ipswich Borough Council was assisting Grey GR with temporary accommodation for residents.
SFRS area manager Toby Gray said: "We have raised fire concerns and advised how the building's management company can resolve them.
"This mitigation has not adequately addressed the risks posed to the upper three floors of the property, so it is in the best interest of residents in these apartments to be temporarily rehoused as a precautionary measure. "
Cardinal Lofts, on the town's waterfront in Foundry Lane, has 70 luxury flats.
Following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, a fire safety report the following year identified a "minimal risk" in the building.
Another assessment in October 2020, however, said "combustible materials" on the outside "provide a route for fire to spread".
Residents previously complained of being given no warning when a £300-a-month charge for patrols was introduced, followed by additional fire safety costs.