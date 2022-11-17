Nathan Hook: Lack of training 'likely contributed' to man's death at Beccles factory
A lack of training at a factory where a man died after becoming entangled in a machine "likely contributed to his death", an inquest jury concluded.
Nathan Hook, 34, died from a severe head injury while working at M&H Plastics in Beccles, Suffolk, on 7 October 2021.
A cloth he was using became entangled in a metal lathe.
A health and safety inspector previously said training "fell well below" expectations.
Mr Hook, from Lowestoft, was using the emery cloth by hand when it got entangled in the metal lathe he was using and subsequently his clothing also became entangled.
'Below expectations'
The inquest heard work instructions from the company had stated under no circumstances were emery cloths to be used by hand. However, there was no evidence Mr Hook was aware or made aware of the rule.
In summing up, assistant coroner for Suffolk Dr Daniel Sharpstone said a health and safety inspector found training provision on the issue "fell well below" what was expected.
She also "found health and safety training was not formally monitored", Dr Sharpstone said.
He said: "She felt the provision of training for the safe use of emery cloth and lathe was below what was expected. She also felt the distribution of risk assessments and work instructions to employees fell well below what was expected."
Mr Hook would have likely been trained in emery cloth use in relation to the lathe while at college. However, that was 10 years ago and no refresher training had been offered since, the court in Ipswich heard.
Dr Sharpstone said Mr Hook's knowledge of safety procedures was "assumed" by supervisors when it came to emery cloth and lathe safety issues.
There was no evidence, the coroner said, of Mr Hook receiving formal or informal training on the lathe while at M&H Plastics.
The jury gave a narrative conclusion that stated: "While using an emery cloth on a Colchester Mastiff lathe, Nathan Hook became entangled leading to his death. On balance, a lack of formal or informal training and lack of communication of risk assessments is likely to have contributed to Nathan Hook's death."
A statement issued by M&H Plastics said: "The company has assisted the coroner's office throughout its investigations and respects that the jury has reached the conclusions given.
"This was a tragic event and the loss is felt deeply by many. The company will continue to offer its condolences to the family."