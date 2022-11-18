Ipswich man jailed for killing grandad found on his driveway
A man has been jailed for 17 years for killing a grandfather who was found injured on his driveway.
Clive Wyard, 74, was discovered unconscious with a fractured skull at his home on Valley Road, Ipswich, on 20 July 2018, and died 12 days later.
Rhys Burroughs, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, admitted manslaughter and attempted robbery.
Det Insp Lewis Craske described the 35-year-old as a "cold-hearted killer". He was already in jail for other offences.
Police said Mr Wyard left the Royal George pub on Colchester Road between 00:15 and 00:20 BST after a Thursday night out, began walking home.
He was last seen on CCTV at 00:37 on the Friday, just 200 yards from his home.
Mr Wyard was found collapsed on his driveway at 07:15 with a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain, black eyes, a split lip, a cut to his cheek and cuts to his body.
He was taken to Ipswich Hospital and died 12 days later.
Traces of Burroughs' DNA was found in the back pocket of Mr Wyard's jeans, the front pocket of his jumper and on his darts case.
Det Insp Craske called the attack "callous and cowardly".
"Burroughs has displayed no real remorse for his actions and has not offered any proper explanation as to what happened, but his guilty plea is an admission that he assaulted and attempted to rob Mr Wyard," he said.
"Clive Wyard was a greatly loved father and grandfather, who had enjoyed his usual Thursday darts night at his local pub.
"He should have been safe to walk home, as he always did, without fear of being attacked."
Police said Burroughs was jailed in 2019 for eight years for two other offences in Ipswich, committed prior to his killing of Mr Wyard.
He mugged a 79-year-old woman on Victoria Street, near Westgate Ward Social Club, in November 2017, and burgled a house in Cemetery Lane, off Colchester Road, in May 2018.
Police said he was arrested and remanded for those crimes in November 2018.
