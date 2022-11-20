Brandon: Man arrested after rollover crash with child on lap
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and drink-driving following a crash with a parked car.
A BMW with a man and young child inside rolled over in Brandon in the early hours of Sunday, Suffolk Police said.
On its Twitter page the force said it believed the child was on the driver's lap, held in by a seatbelt.
The man was found to be three times over the drink-drive limit. They were checked over by paramedics but were uninjured, it added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.