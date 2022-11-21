World record pompom line set by Brandon crafters
- Published
A new Guinness World Record for the number of woolly pompoms laid out in a line has been confirmed.
Brandon in Bloom, in Suffolk, managed to string 45,736 pompoms together with the help of nifty knitters, crafters, schools and community groups.
Claire Watts, from Brandon in Bloom, said the town wanted to do something for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and then decided to go for the record.
"It was a bit of a challenge," she admitted, but they did it in style.
Ms Watts said the previous record was more than 23,000 pompoms, "but we smashed it".
The pompoms were laid out on a playing field in the town and volunteers counted and recorded each one on video, which was submitted to Guinness World Records' adjudicators.
The good news came through last week - they had set a new Guinness World Record.
On its website, Guinness wrote: "The longest line of pompoms is 45,736 and was achieved by Brandon in Bloom CIC (UK) in Brandon, Suffolk, UK, on 2 June 2022.
"This attempt was made in honour of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II."
But what do you do with tens of thousands of pompoms?
"We're recycling," said Ms Watts.
"We used a lot in our Halloween displays and we've made lots into Christmas wreaths which we are selling to raise funds for next year's Brandon in Bloom display."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk