I'm a Celebrity: Adam Hills holds mock surgery in Hancock constituency
Comedian Adam Hills has held a mock political surgery in the constituency of Matt Hancock, who remains on ITV's I'm A Celebrity.
The host of Channel 4's The Last Leg gave people in Mildenhall, Suffolk, the chance to raise concerns while their MP competes in the Australian jungle.
Hancock has faced criticism for joining the show when Parliament is sitting.
"Comedians shouldn't be doing the jobs of politicians," tweeted Hills, who said people had "genuine issues".
"It was a pleasure to meet the people of Mildenhall in Suffolk today. I hope their MP does the same soon," he posted.
In a tweet, which has since been deleted, police in Mildenhall thanked Hills for taking the time to visit the area and listen to the concerns of local residents.
Speaking about the fake surgery on Good Morning Britain, Hills said: "I thought people would have comedy issues but no, people wanted better access to public transport, to dentists, to doctors, all that kind of stuff.
"People aren't angry, they just want their MP to turn up and listen to their concerns.
"A whole bunch of people said it would just be nice to get a response, we've sent emails, we've sent letters and when that response is, 'I'm sorry, I'm eating a kangaroo's penis in the Australian jungle right now', that's kind of not what they're hoping for."
Hancock has previously stressed the first thing he will do after leaving the jungle will be to return to West Suffolk and hold a surgery with his constituents.
In an interview before heading into the celebrity jungle, he said: "There are lots of different ways to communicate with the public and we [politicians] are wrong if we think you can only do that on the traditional political shows where you are mainly only talking to people who take an active interest in politics."
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously said Hancock's decision to enter the jungle was not "noble" because he was failing to prioritise his "constituents and our country".
On Tuesday, campaigners flew a banner over the I'm A Celebrity campsite, reading: "Covid bereaved say get out of here!"
In June last year, Hancock resigned as Health Secretary after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with Gina Coladangelo, who was his aide at the time.
