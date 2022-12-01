Purdis Farm couple light up home in memory of daughter

Jessica Mai Walden on her wedding dayStout Family
Jessica Mai Walden, from Bramford, Suffolk, died last May aged 28 after giving birth at Ipswich Hospital

A couple are lighting up their home for Christmas in memory of their daughter who died after childbirth.

Jessica Mai Walden, from Bramford, Suffolk, died last May aged 28 after giving birth to her second daughter Orla at Ipswich Hospital.

Her parents Julie and Neil Stout, from near Ipswich, said "nothing is the same without Jess" but the lights continued her "love for Christmas".

The lights will raise funds for Suffolk's St Elizabeth Hospice.

It is the second time Mr and Mrs Stout have held the fundraiser.

Stout Family
The Stout said the lights continue Mrs Walden's "love of Christmas"

They said this year's display at their Purdis Farm home was bigger than before, with 28,000 lights that took Mr Stout six days to put up.

"I know Jess will be looking down on them," said bookkeeper Mr Stout.

"We were like big kids at Christmas, we both used to get so excited."

The couple said hairdresser Mrs Walden died 48 hours after giving birth to Orla due to placental complications and severe blood loss which led to cardiac arrest.

They said the hairdresser, who left husband Jack and daughters Orla and Elsie, would "light up the room" when she walked in the door.

Stout Family
Mr Stout said he and his daughter Jessica Mai would get "so excited" at Christmas

The couple said they were raising funds for St Elizabeth Hospice due to the care Mrs Stout's parents Jacqueline and William Sparrow received, and the support the charity gave them after Mrs Walden's death.

They said their daughter also took part in many fundraising activities to support the cause, including the annual hospice Christmas Day Dip and its popular Midnight Walk.

The lights will be turned on at 18:00 GMT and will be on until 5 January.

