West Suffolk Hospital's plans for replacement are approved
- Published
Plans for a new, larger hospital to replace one deemed "past its use-by date" have been given the go-ahead.
The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) wants to build a new hospital to replace the current one in Bury St Edmunds which was built in the 1970s.
West Suffolk Council's development control committee was split over the proposal which it heard would result in the loss of "irreplaceable habitat".
But, councillors decided, the need for a new hospital outweighed concerns.
West Suffolk Council's approval allows WSFT to submit a business plan as part as an application for funding from central government, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The committee heard the current building had structural defects associated with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) used in its roof and walls.
It was expected the current building would not last far beyond 2030 and government funding was gained to replace it under the New Hospitals Programme - with a commitment to have it built by 2030.
Under the plans, the new hospital would be located on the Hardwick Manor site, owned by WSFT, on Hardwick Lane.
Most of the Hardwick Manor site is wood pasture parkland and, according to the officers' report, the development was expected to result in the loss of 11.5 hectares of waxcap grassland, which is classified as irreplaceable habitat.
Independent councillor Jason Crooks said: "This is a real shame. The applicant has chosen to destroy parkland that's hundreds of years old and it is completely irreplaceable when we all know there are better alternatives.
"It is so frustrating. I don't think I can vote for this because of the destruction of the parkland," he said.
Concerns were also raised about emergency access to the site.
But Conservative councillor Andrew Drummond, who had the deciding vote as chairman, said: "The care you get at West Suffolk Hospital is fantastic. But the building is past its use-by date and that will inevitably affect services."
A full planning application to change the use of Hardwick Manor from residential to health-related was also approved.
