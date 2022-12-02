Suffolk Police appoints first female chief constable
- Published
Suffolk Police has appointed its first female chief constable.
Rachel Kearton takes over the role from Steve Jupp, who left in September.
She said she was "immensely proud" to be appointed and "honoured to lead such an exceptionally dedicated workforce".
The county's police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, who proposed Ms Kearton as chief constable, said it was a "momentous appointment" for Suffolk to have its first female holder of the post.
Ms Kearton's appointment was confirmed at the Police and Crime Panel held at Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House in Ipswich.
Mr Passmore presented his proposal to appoint her following a "robust recruitment" process held last month and the panel unanimously supported the decision.
The police and crime commissioner said: "Rachel was a strong candidate and impressed us with her forthright commitment to public service and delivering for the people of Suffolk."
Ms Kearton joined Suffolk Constabulary in September 2015 as assistant chief constable, following a career break during which time she worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in Turkey.
She previously served with police forces in Hampshire, West Yorkshire and Northumbria.
She was promoted to deputy chief constable in Suffolk in 2019 and has been the temporary chief since Mr Jupp's departure. Ms Kearton is also the national lead for workforce representation and diversity.
