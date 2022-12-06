Griff Rhys Jones's Ipswich show thanks East Anglia's Children's Hospices
A star-studded show has helped say a "big thank you" to a children's hospices charity and those who support it, Griff Rhys Jones said.
Bill Bailey and Adam Buxton were among the performers in Happy Christmas Ipswich 3 at the town's Regent Theatre.
The show raised £97,000 through ticket sales for the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (Each) plus more on the night.
Rhys Jones said the money would go towards the charity's "extra specially valuable" work.
The comedian, who grew up in Essex and has a home near Ipswich, said: "They are not just a medical service, they are a counselling service and they help families get through."
Each said it needed £5.9m every year to deliver the services provided by its three hospices in Ipswich; Framingham Earl near Norwich; and Milton near Cambridge, serving Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and north Essex.
Rhys Jones said the show, attended by 1,500 people, was a "thank you" to everybody who supports the charity through fundraising events, donations and its shops, and to the charity itself for its work helping life-limited children and their families.
Nicky Brown, whose son Tom had cerebral palsy and was supported by the charity, said its work was "very special" for her son and family.
Tom died at one of the charity's hospices aged 11 in January last year shortly after being diagnosed with bone cancer.
"They kept him pain free, they kept him comfortable, which in that situation is ultimately all you can hope for," said his mum.
"It was like having a big hug and somebody supporting you through the worst time of your life."
The inaugural show was held in 2019 and raised £70,000 for Each.
It returned for a second time in 2021 after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic and raised £92,000.
This year it was hoped it would raise £100,000.
